High River RCMP Investigate Police Impersonators - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alta. – The High River RCMP are investigating a report of two individuals impersonating police officers on April 20, 2019. Public assistance is being sought in identifying the suspects responsible.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. a male victim was driving on 498 Avenue near highway 2A, when a dark grey Ford SUV (possibly Explorer) activated what appeared to be police lights, causing the victim to pull over. The victim assumed the two occupants of the vehicle were police officers.

Two males approached the victim and asked for licence and registration. The suspects told the victim they needed to search the vehicle and asked the victim to step outside. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim’s vehicle and drove away.

Suspect #1 is described as tall, muscular, clean cut hair and wearing sunglasses, blue pants and a grey shirt.

Suspect #2 is described as medium build, average height and was a wearing RCMP baseball cap.

Both suspects spoke with heavy accents and may have been of Romanian descent.

High River RCMP encourage any members of the public who have information in relation to this incident or any other crimes to contact the High River RCMP Detachment at 403-652-2357 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

High River RCMP would also like to remind the public that all police officers conducting a traffic stop or arrest will have proper police identification that can be verified with a call to 911.