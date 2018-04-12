High River RCMP Investigate Suspicious Male Attempting to Take Dog From Yard - Gateway Gazette

High River, AB – High River RCMP are investigating a suspicious occurrence that happened in the southwest corner of town on April 9, 2018. Shortly before noon that day, a home owner noticed her three dogs barking aggressively in the backyard. When the home owner attended her backyard, she observed an male in her backyard. The male had a catch pole looped around the home owner’s German Shepherd cross dog and was trying to drag the dog out of the yard and into a white van parked in the alley behind the residence. The male released the dog once he noticed the homeowner yelling at him. The male fled in a white van.

The male is described as:

– Caucasian

– Tall

– Waist length white hair in a braided pony tail

– Wearing a navy blue parka with a fur hood

The van is described as:

– white

– A late 80’s Chevrolet Astro panel van

– Has two doors on the passenger side and two doors at the back

If you have information about this incident, please call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).