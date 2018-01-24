High River RCMP Investigate Suspicious Occurrence Involving 9-year-old Boy

High River RCMP Investigate Suspicious Occurrence

On Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at approximately 4:00 pm, a nine-year-old boy was approached by two men in a white minivan. The minivan pulled up next to the boy, who was walking on the sidewalk on Monteith Drive SE, between 5 Street SE and 1 Street SE. The male passenger got out of the minivan and gestured to the boy, who thought the male was indicating for him to get into the van. The boy immediately ran away and went home.

The vehicle is described as:

a white minivan with blue lettering on the rear side panels

no roof rack

no lettering or logos on the doors

windows on the side

The male passenger is described as:

brown skinned with a short white beard

wearing a grey or black beanie type hat

black, wool jacket with higher collar, possibly a pea coat style

glasses

The male driver was only described as having dark hair and a dark short beard, with darker skin.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2356 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS.

