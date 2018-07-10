High River RCMP Investigates Theft from Vehicles - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alberta – On June 24, 2018, High River RCMP received multiple complaints of car prowling and theft from vehicles that happened overnight in the Montrose area.

In all the complaints, the vehicles were unlocked. The suspects searched through them and took items from most of the vehicles. In one instance the suspects moved the owner’s vehicle a few blocks away from the residence. In another instance, the suspects used a garage door opener located in a vehicle parked outside to gain access to the garage and then searched through a vehicle parked in the garage.

One of the complainants was able to obtain a recording from his security system of the suspects and we ask our community members to contact the High River RCMP if they recognize the individuals.

A vehicle with an unlocked door or open window is an easy target, but thefts from vehicle are easily prevented! Always roll up your windows, lock your doors and pocket your keys when you park and leave your vehicle. Park in a well lit area and never leave valuables in plain site.

The High River RCMP encourages community members to report suspicious events as they occur or as soon as possible. By working together, the RCMP and community members can reduce crime in our community.

If you have information about this incident, please call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).