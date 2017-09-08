High River RCMP investigating attempted Robbery

On Thursday, September 7, 2017 at approximately 11 pm, a male youth was walking home in the area of 11 Avenue SE and 14 Street SE. In the green space behind the Peavey Mart, an unknown male grabbed the youth from behind and punched him in the face knocking him down. The suspect continued to hit the youth, but the youth fought back and was able to break free and run home. The suspect tried to grab the youth’s wallet but was unsuccessful. The victim suffered minor injuries. The High River RCMP are actively investigating this incident.

The suspect is described as follows:

6’2″, medium build with ear length hair (unknown colour)

Caucasian

was wearing a black half balaclava on the lower portion of his face and wore gloves

black hoodie, with the hood up, dark blue jeans, blue & white shoes

The RCMP remind members of the public to remain vigilant when walking alone and always be mindful of their personal safety.

If you have any information regarding this investigation to please contact the High River RCMP Detachment at 403-652-2357, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

