High River RCMP Investigating Residential Armed Robbery

By Gateway Gazette

Oct 04

High River RCMP are currently investigating an armed robbery at a rural residence east of Aldersyde, Alberta.

RCMP were called at approximately 2:40 pm on October 3, when a family member arrived at the residence and found the front door open with an unfamiliar car in the driveway. The family member entered the residence, announced their presence and then a male came running out from one of the rooms. The family member gave chase and then the suspect produced a firearm and threatened to shoot them. The suspect fled the residence with a red suitcase in the described motor vehicle. The firearm was described as a black handgun.

Suspect Vehicle described as:

  • Black Honda Civic
  • Mid 2000’s model
  • 2 door hatchback
  • Tinted windows
  • Powder Blue Spoked rims

Suspect is described as:

  • 5’8″, stocky build
  • Caucasian
  • No facial hair
  • Shaved head
  • Black ball cap(no significant markings)
  • Black hoody
  • Grey sweat pants

RCMP continue to investigate. If you have information about this investigation, contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2356. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

