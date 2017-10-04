High River RCMP Investigating Residential Armed Robbery

High River RCMP are currently investigating an armed robbery at a rural residence east of Aldersyde, Alberta.

RCMP were called at approximately 2:40 pm on October 3, when a family member arrived at the residence and found the front door open with an unfamiliar car in the driveway. The family member entered the residence, announced their presence and then a male came running out from one of the rooms. The family member gave chase and then the suspect produced a firearm and threatened to shoot them. The suspect fled the residence with a red suitcase in the described motor vehicle. The firearm was described as a black handgun.

Suspect Vehicle described as:

Black Honda Civic

Mid 2000’s model

2 door hatchback

Tinted windows

Powder Blue Spoked rims

Suspect is described as:

5’8″, stocky build

Caucasian

No facial hair

Shaved head

Black ball cap(no significant markings)

Black hoody

Grey sweat pants

RCMP continue to investigate. If you have information about this investigation, contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2356. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

