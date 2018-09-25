High River RCMP Lay Multiple Charges Following Search Warrant Execution - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alberta – High River RCMP is committed to increasing community safety by using a crime reduction strategy that focuses on identifying repeat offenders, gathering intelligence and conducting enforcement initiatives.
On Monday Sept.17-18, 2018, High River RCMP executed a search warrant involving stolen property north of High River at a commercial location. Two males and one female have been arrested. One male remains outstanding and an arrest warrant has been obtained.
The following items were seized during the search and confirmed stolen:
Total value of the items recovered is valued over $300,000.
A 26-year-old Calgary man and a 27-year-old Didsbury woman have been arrested and released on one charge each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.They are scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on Oct. 26, 2018. The names of the accused cannot be released at this time.
Jason Wade Maciejewski (38) of Black Diamond, Alberta has been arrested and charged with nine counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000. He was released from custody after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Okotoks Provincial Court on Oct.19, 2018.
Patrick Steeve Globensky (44) of Black Diamond is wanted for numerous offences in relation to this incident.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Patrick Steeve Globensky or this incident, please call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.