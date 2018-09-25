High River RCMP Lay Multiple Charges Following Search Warrant Execution - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alberta – High River RCMP is committed to increasing community safety by using a crime reduction strategy that focuses on identifying repeat offenders, gathering intelligence and conducting enforcement initiatives.

On Monday Sept.17-18, 2018, High River RCMP executed a search warrant involving stolen property north of High River at a commercial location. Two males and one female have been arrested. One male remains outstanding and an arrest warrant has been obtained.

The following items were seized during the search and confirmed stolen:

2018 Caterpillar Loader

A MRE sweeper

A 1998 Blue International 4900 truck

2018 Cantra 16′ deck trailer

2014 Southland lowboy flatdeck trailer

2007 Kenworth tow truck

2008 Agassiz 32 voyager utility

Numerous cases of Old Dutch potato chips

24′ Oasis flat deck trailer

2014 Keystone 29′ 5th wheel trailer

Police roof-top LED light bar

Total value of the items recovered is valued over $300,000.

A 26-year-old Calgary man and a 27-year-old Didsbury woman have been arrested and released on one charge each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.They are scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on Oct. 26, 2018. The names of the accused cannot be released at this time.

Jason Wade Maciejewski (38) of Black Diamond, Alberta has been arrested and charged with nine counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000. He was released from custody after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Okotoks Provincial Court on Oct.19, 2018.

Patrick Steeve Globensky (44) of Black Diamond is wanted for numerous offences in relation to this incident.