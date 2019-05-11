High River RCMP Lay Significant Charges Following Standoff - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alberta – Following the standoff that occurred in High River on May 7th, 2019, High River RCMP have formally charged a 22 year old Calgary male who was the driver of the stolen Audi A4 and a 17 year old female passenger from Airdrie. Branden Brett Davidson of Calgary has been charged with: Flight from Police, Possession of stolen property over $5000, 4 counts of Possession of stolen property under $5000, Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, Dangerous Driving, Break and Enter, Mischief over $5000, Possession of Methamphetamine, 7 counts of failing to comply with conditions of a Recognizance, 11 counts of failing to comply with a Probation Order, and 6 offences under the Traffic Safety Act. He has been remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on June 7th, 2019 at 9:30. 4 Criminal charges were laid against the 17 year old female passenger who can not be named due to being a minor. The female has been released on a Youth Justice Court Undertaking with conditions.