High River RCMP Make Arrests and Investigate Theft - Gateway Gazette

High River RCMP arrest leads to search warrant with a Male and Female facing numerous charges

High River, Alberta – High River RCMP execute search warrant after a male and a female were arrested in a stolen vehicle leading to numerous criminal charges.

On June 13th, 2019, a High River RCMP member was conducting patrols and located a stolen vehicle which was being driven in the town of High River. The member was able to block the stolen vehicle into a parking stall after it had stopped and arrested a male driver and a female passenger.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a variety of property which is believed to be stolen, along with break-in instruments, bear spray, and counterfeit money. High River RCMP later executed a search warrant on a residence in High River which resulted in the seizure of additional property.

Randy YEO, age 37, of High River has been charged with numerous offences including:

– Three counts of Failing to Comply with a Probation Order

– Possession of Counterfeit Money

– Two counts of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

– Possession of Break-in Instruments

– Driving an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

– Driving while Suspended

A 33 year old female who can not be named until charges are formally laid will be charged with:

– Possession of Counterfeit Money

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

– Possession of Break-in Instruments

– Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

High River RCMP held YEO in custody for a bail hearing before a Justice of the Peace and he was released on his own recognizance to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on these matters.

Police are encouraging any members of the public who have information on this or any other crime to contact the High River R.C.M.P. detachment at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if your information leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property and/or the seizure of illicit drugs you may be eligible for a cash reward.

High River RCMP seek the public’s assistance

High River, Alberta – High River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance after the theft of a truck and trailer

On June 16th, 2019, around 02:00 a.m. High River RCMP received a call of a theft of a black 2001 Dodge Ram and grey flat deck trailer with a Saskatchewan license plate attached from Crescent Ave in High River.

High River RCMP members responded immediately and located the truck and trailer. Members attempted to stop the truck and trailer which took off in town at speeds in excess of 100 kph. A pursuit was not initiated due to the risk to the public.

It is believed that three suspects were involved and they may have been seen in the area around Crescent Ave prior to the theft.

(not actual truck)

Police are encouraging any members of the public who have information on this or any other crime to contact the High River R.C.M.P. detachment at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if your information leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property and/or the seizure of illicit drugs you may be eligible for a cash reward.