High River RCMP Make Arrests in the SE Area of High River after Standoff - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alberta – On May 7th, 2019 at approximately 4:30 pm, Okotoks and High River RCMP were notified by CPS HAWCS that they were following 2 stolen vehicles out of Calgary Southbound on Highway 2. The suspect vehicles were observed at extremely high rates of speeds through areas of Okotoks and High River. A stolen 2010 Audi A4 subsequently crashed near an alleyway in the area of 3rd avenue and 18th street SE. A 17 year old Airdrie female was immediately taken into custody a short distance from the crash scene. A 22 year old male driver fled the scene on foot and broke into a nearby residence. The homeowners were not home at the time. RCMP officers were able to set up containment and called in the Emergency Response Team. The 22 year old male driver was taken into custody just after 9:30 pm. The investigation is continuing and both suspects are facing multiple criminal code charges. Thankfully no persons were injured during the ordeal. RCMP will provide an update once formal charges are laid.