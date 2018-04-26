High River RCMP Make Multiple Arrests over Weekend for Property Offences - Gateway Gazette

On the evening of April 21, 2018 High River RCMP conducted a vehicle stop on Highway 23 with a truck that had a smashed out window and had been towing a flat deck trailer through the town of High River. The trailer was found to have been reported stolen. The driver of the truck, Alfred Sharp (54) was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, failing to comply with a probation order and possession of controlled substance. The passenger of the vehicle, Joely Lambourn (44) was also charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by Crime, possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of breaching a recognizance. A bail hearing was conducted and both accused were released to appear at the Okotoks Provincial Courthouse. Alfred Sharp is scheduled to appear on April 27th and Joely Lambourn is to appear on May 11th.

On the morning of April 22, 2018 High River RCMP where dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious Dodge Ram. The truck was located by responding officers in a ditch with a male unloading items from the truck into a BMW SUV. The male then jumped into the SUV as officers closed in, ramming a police vehicle in an attempt to flee the area. The vehicle was pursued through a rural area before coming to a stop near Highway 547 and Range Road 192. The lone occupant was arrested without incident. A search of the BMW located two stolen rifles, a prohibited sawn off shotgun and a loaded 9mm handgun. Both the Dodge Ram and the BMW were stolen vehicles. Multiple tools and other related items were recovered from the stolen vehicles. High River RCMP are still investigating this incident. Neither the officer or the suspect involved in the collision were injured.

The accused in this incident, Mitchell Koteles (27), was charged with fourteen Criminal Code charges including, assault with a weapon, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, six counts of possession of property obtained by crime, as well as various weapons charges, breaching prohibition and probation orders. Mr. Koteles was remanded into custody with his next appearance set to April 25, 2018 in the Provincial Court of Calgary.