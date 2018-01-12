High River RCMP Need Public Help to Find Theft Suspects and Hit and Run Vehicle

High River RCMP – Request to identify theft suspects

High River, Alberta – High River RCMP are seeking assistance in identifying five suspects responsible for a recent theft in High River.

On January 1, 2018, High River RCMP were called to a theft of clothing that had just occurred at the Mark’s Work Warehouse in High River. Five young males wearing hoodies and back-packs entered the store together and fled shortly after through the front door with stolen clothing. The suspects were observed departing in a 1990’s grey/silver Chevrolet Impala.

All five males were described as being between the ages of 17-20 years old. One male was described as Caucasian wearing a black hoodie and can be seen in the surveillance photo as having shaggy brown hair. One male was described as Latino and can be observed in the surveillance footage wearing a dark red or purple jacket with a fur hood and having brown hair. The three remaining suspecs were described as black males wearing black hoodies and all having dark brown hair. Two of the black males were of lighter complexion and the third was of very dark complexion.

Anyone with any additional information should also contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) and www.tipsubmit.com

High River RCMP seek hit and run vehicle High River, Alberta – RCMP in High River are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a vehicle involved in a hit and run collision. On January 6, just before 9:00pm, High River RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of 5 street SE and 3 Avenue, High River. A black Jeep Liberty was travelling south on 5 Street SE and collided with a white Hyundai Santa Fe travelling on 3 Avenue. The driver of the Santa Fe drove away and did not remain at the scene of the collision. Pieces of the vehicle, including the front bumper and license plate were left as a result of the damage caused in the collision. Investigators are looking for a white, 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe with British Columbia license plate EB133A that has front end damage. Efforts to locate the vehicle and the registered owner have proved unsuccessful and, to date, the driver has not reported the collision to police. f you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com , or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [ www.crimestoppers.ab.ca ] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward. Anyone with information on location of the vehicle or the identity of the driver is asked to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2356. I

