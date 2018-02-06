High River RCMP Recover Stolen Vehicle

On Saturday February 3, 2018 at approximately 1:00 p.m., High River RCMP members conducted targeted crime enforcement in an area known to be frequented by offenders. A vehicle stolen from Calgary was located and police conducted surveillance.

A suspect emerged from an apartment building and when approached fled from police. A foot chase ensued and the male was captured a short distance later.

Kyle Schuiling (26 years old) presently from Calgary, Alberta is facing a total of 6 Criminal Code charges including 4 separate charges of Possession of Stolen Property as well as 2 charges of Failing to Comply with a Recognizance.

RCMP in Alberta, including High River Detachment has adopted focussed Crime Reduction techniques to better meet the property crime issues in the Southern Alberta region. This arrest is an example of the apprehension of an individual responsible for several property crimes in the area. We need your assistance. Cooperation between the RCMP and the public is instrumental to the success of our Crime Reduction efforts. The simple act of reporting any suspicious activity and/or crime provides us with the necessary information by which we gather intelligence.

