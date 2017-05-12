High River RCMP Remind Parents About Dangers of Leaving Children in Vehicles

High River, Alberta – RCMP are reminding parents not to leave children and animals in hot vehicles after an incident this week in High River.

On May 5, 2017 just before 2:00 PM, High River RCMP members responded to a complaint that two small children were inside a locked vehicle parked in High River. The children were aged 1 and 3 years old. Members who attended found the children in the back seat which had tinted windows which were cracked open. Police were able to force open a window and removed both small children who were in distress. EMS checked the children over and determined there was no immediate concerns.

While the outside temperature was only 21 degrees Celsius, the interior of the vehicle exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, even with the windows cracked. This is a reminder that temperatures in parked vehicles can become dangerously hot and children and/or pets cannot be left alone.

