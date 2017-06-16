High River RCMP Respond to Gas Station Break and Enter

On June 12th, 2017, at approximately 05:00 am. High River RCMP responded to a complaint of a break and enter at the Rainbow Esso at 12 Avenue SE and 11 Avenue SE in High River, AB. Upon arrival, RCMP noticed the cash registers had all been emptied of money, the doors to the cigarette cabinets had been extensively damaged and cartons of cigarettes had been stolen. RCMP also found the ATM had been forced open and the suspects had stolen a significant amount of money from the ATM. The suspects had destroyed the alarm system to the building leaving it inoperable as well as making off with the security camera hard drives leaving no in-store video footage of the incident.

High River RCMP is continuing to investigate. They are requesting assistance from the public is solving this crime. Any person with information regarding this crime can call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or if they prefer to remain anonymous, they may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

