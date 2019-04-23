High River RCMP Respond to Scene of Fatal Vehicle Rollover - Gateway Gazette

UPDATE: Highway is fully open.

High River, Alta. – This morning, High River RCMP responded to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 23 approximately 10 km east of Highway 2.

One adult male has been pronounced deceased on scene and an adult female occupant was transferred via STARS with serious life threatening injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays as traffic is down to one lane eastbound on Highway 23.

RCMP continue to investigate and no further information is available at this time.