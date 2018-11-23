High River RCMP Seek Assistance Identifying Canada Post Office Theft Suspect(s) in Blackie, AB - Gateway Gazette

High River RCMP Seek Assistance Identifying Canada Post Office Theft Suspect(s) in Blackie, AB

By Contributor

Nov 23
Sometime between 9:00 PM Saturday, November 17th, 2018 and 02:30 AM Sunday, November 18th 2018 the Canada Post Office in Blackie was entered and approximately twenty three mail boxes were broken into with their mail contents stolen.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information regarding this theft of mail is urged to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357.
If you have any information on this or any other crime, you are asked to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”
