High River RCMP Seek Assistance Identifying Canada Post Office Theft Suspect(s) in Blackie, AB - Gateway Gazette

Sometime between 9:00 PM Saturday, November 17th, 2018 and 02:30 AM Sunday, November 18th 2018 the Canada Post Office in Blackie was entered and approximately twenty three mail boxes were broken into with their mail contents stolen.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information regarding this theft of mail is urged to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357.