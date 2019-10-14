 High River RCMP Seek Information After Livestock Killed - Gateway Gazette

High River RCMP Seek Information After Livestock Killed

By Contributor

Oct 14

High River, Alta. – RCMP are seeking information from the public after a cow was shot and killed in a pasture west of High River on October 7, 2019.

If you have any information about this occurrence, please contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357, or contact your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

