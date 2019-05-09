 High River RCMP seek Public Assistance - Gateway Gazette

High River RCMP seek Public Assistance

By Contributor

May 09

High River, Alberta –  High River RCMP is looking for assistance after a break and enter to a trailer storage site.

On Tuesday April 30th, High River RCMP were called to a break and enter that occurred to a trailer storage yard on 5 St SE just north of the Cemetery.

An unknown number of suspects entered the yard and broke into a number of trailers making off with a significant amount of stolen property. Due to the amount of property stolen, it is believed that a vehicle was likely involved. The break and enter had occurred sometime in the preceding two days. RCMP are hoping to locate any witnesses that may have been in the area.    

Police are encouraging any members of the public who have information on this or any other crime to contact the High River R.C.M.P. detachment at 403-652-2357.  If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.  You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if your information leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property and/or the seizure of illicit drugs you may be eligible for a cash reward.

