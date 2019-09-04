High River RCMP seek public assistance in identifying Break and Enter suspects - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alta – In the early morning of September 2, High River RCMP responded to a Break and Enter at Blackie Foods in Blackie, Alberta. Two suspects had gained entry to Blackie Foods and stole several thousand dollars of property. The High River RCMP are asking for public assistance in identifying the two suspects.

Suspect 1 – stocky build, approximately 5’10”, wore mask at time of offense

Suspect 1

Suspect 2 – thin build, approximately 5’10”, caucasian

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com (http://www.p3tips.com) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.