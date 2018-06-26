High River RCMP Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Suspect - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alberta – High River RCMP is seeking the public`s assistance in identifying a male suspect.

On June 9, 2018, a suspicious vehicle drove onto a rural property east of Aldersyde requesting gas from the home owner. An unknown male exited the vehicle, obtained gas and was seen filling up a silver older model Honda Civic which was determined to be stolen out of Calgary, AB. High River RCMP is seeking assistance in identifying the male.

