High River RCMP Seek Public Assistance to Locate Missing Youth

High River, Alberta – High River RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 17 year old Natasha Flanders of High River, AB. She was reported missing to police on June 24, 2017. She has been missing since that day and was last seen at the Chinook Centre Mall in Calgary on June 24, 2017. She is believed to still be in the Calgary area. Natasha is approximately 5’8″ tall, slim build with brown and purple hair. She wears glasses and has her nose pierced. Natasha was last seen wearing a pink halter top and black shorts.

There is a general concern for her well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with Flanders as soon as possible. If you have information about the location of Flanders, please call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

