High River RCMP seek public assistance to identify suspects in break and enter - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alta – In the early morning hours of October 18, 2019, High River RCMP responded to a break and enter to a business in Cayley, Alberta. Unknown suspects used a vehicle to gain entry to the Cayley business. Once inside, the suspects, a male and a female stole an undisclosed amount of tobacco products before departing. High River RCMP are looking to identify the suspects.

Should you have any information or be able to identify the suspect, please contact:

Police are encouraging any members of the public who have information on this or any other crime to contact the High River R.C.M.P. detachment at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if your information leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property and/or the seizure of illicit drugs you may be eligible for a cash reward.