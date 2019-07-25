High River RCMP seek public assistance to identify theft and assault suspects - Gateway Gazette

On the evening of July 4th, 2019, two males wearing balaclavas entered the 11 Liquor Store in High River, took several bottles of liquor and ran out of the store. The two suspects where confronted in the parking lot by a bystander and a struggle ensued where one suspect punched the bystander. Both suspects fled the scene on foot. Both suspects are described as: Caucasian, 16-25 years old, 5’8-5’10, wearing plain black hoodies, black track pants, black baseball caps and balaclavas with skull designs. The High River RCMP ask anyone with information about this crime to contact the High River Detachment at 403-652-2357 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.