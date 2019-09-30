High River RCMP Seek Public Assistance to Identify Vehicle Theft Suspects - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alta – On September 25, 2019, RCMP High River responded to a call of an improperly parked vehicle in the parking lot of Blackie school in Blackie, Alberta.An investigation revealed that the vehicle, a grey Ford F350, had been stolen out of Calgary a within the prior week. Numerous garage door openers were found inside the vehicle.

The High River RCMP would like to inform the public to avoid leaving garage door openers in vehicles parked outside.