High River, Alberta – High River RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 44 year old Karen Elizabeth Cook. Cook was reported missing on the evening of July 17th, 2018 and last seen in High River.

Cook is described as:

Caucasian

5’2″ tall

166 lbs

Long black hair

Blue/green eyes

No clothing descriptors

If you have seen or been in contact with Karen Cook or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357.