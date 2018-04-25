High River RCMP seek public assistance to locate missing adult - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alberta – High River RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating 30-year-old Tayla Lefthand. Tayla was reported missing the evening of April 24, 2018 and is believed to be in the Calgary area.

Tayla was last seen at 4:00 am, April 24, 2018 at the Heritage LRT station in Calgary.

Tayla is described as:

Aboriginal

5’8” tall

Approximately 120 lbs

Dark brown, shoulder length hair with reddish colour on the ends of her hair

Brown eyes

Wears black rimmed glasses (have white on the inside of the frame)

Tayla was last seen wearing dark coloured clothing and a black scarf with blue flakes in it. Tayla could be wearing a grey jacket and carrying a beige purse.

Tayla does not have a cell phone hence often attends public libraries to make use of their computers in to contact friends using Facebook.

Police are asking anyone who knows of Tayla’s whereabouts or have been in contact with her to please contact the High River detachment at 403-652-2357 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipssubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).