High River RCMP Seek Public Assistance to Locate Wanted Female

High River, Alberta – As a result of a High River RCMP investigation regarding fraudulent mortgage applications, Keelie Linda Peterson, age 22, of Calgary, Alberta is wanted by the High River RCMP for charges of Using a Forged Document, and Failing to Comply with a Condition of release.

Peterson is believed to reside in Calgary and to be active on social media.

If you have information regarding Peterson’s whereabouts, please call the High River RCMP at (403)352-2357 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.