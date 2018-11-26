High River RCMP Seek Public Assistance - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alberta – High River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance after a residential break and enter at an apartment complex at 4 Ave SE and 1 St SE in High River.

On Friday November 23rd, 2018 just before 10:00 P.M., a resident returned home to a break and enter in progress. An unknown number of suspects were still believed to have been in the residence hiding when the victim arrived, but took off out the front door when the victim was outside checking an exterior window. The victim did not know the suspect(s) were in the home when he initially arrived and did not witness anyone departing the scene.

Police are encouraging any members of the public who have information on this or any other crime to contact the High River R.C.M.P. detachment at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if your information leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property and/or the seizure of illicit drugs you may be eligible for a cash reward.