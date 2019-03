High River, AB – High River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a break and enter suspect. On March 19, 2018 at approximately 3:10 am, a male suspect broke into the front door of Sally’s Bar & Grill on Centre Street in High River, AB. Once in the bar the suspect searched the bar area and stole an undisclosed amount of money. He then left the scene. RCMP are looking for anyone who may have been in the area and possibly observed the suspect.

The male was wearing:

the male is of medium build and does not appear to be over 6′ tall

you have any information on this vehicle’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357, or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online ator by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”