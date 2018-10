High River, Alberta – High River RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to locate 32-year-old Carol Littlepine. Carol was last seen on Oct. 6, 2018 in High River and there is a general concern for her health, safety and well-being.

Carol is described as:

Aboriginal

5’9” tall

Approximately 150 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

If you have any information on Carol’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or your local police.