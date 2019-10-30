High River RCMP seek the public's assistance in locating wanted male - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alberta – High River RCMP seek the public’s assistance in locating wanted male

Cole Stuart MCLEAN, age 31, of High River, Alberta was released from a Detention Centre by a Judge on his own Recognizance on Friday October 25th awaiting his next court appearance date for numerous charges out of Calgary. MCLEAN was released on multiple conditions including residing where approved and maintaining a curfew.

High River RCMP conducted a curfew check on Cole MCLEAN at his residence who was on a 24 hour house arrest but was not at the residence where he was supposed to be staying.

MCLEAN is currently wanted for two counts of failing to comply with a Recognizance

The High River RCMP warn the public not to approach MCLEAN if seen and to call local police immediately.

Police are encouraging any members of the public who have information on this or any other crime to contact the High River R.C.M.P. detachment at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if your information leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property and/or the seizure of illicit drugs you may be eligible for a cash reward.