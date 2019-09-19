High River RCMP Seek to Identify Armed Robbery Suspect - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alta. – In the morning of September 18, 2019, High River RCMP responded to a robbery at the 7-11 convenience store in High River, Alberta. A male suspect brandishing a firearm had demanded cash from the clerk. The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, age 20-30 years old, approximately 5’9″, slim to medium build, dark hair, and was wearing blue plaid pyjama bottoms and a blue t-shirt. During the robbery, the suspect draped a dark shirt over his head. The suspect made off with undisclosed items, putting on a dark hooded sweatshirt and plaid jacket, then departing on a BMX style bicycle. If you have any information about this robbery or the suspect’s identity, please contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or or your local police service.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 online at www.P3Tips.com or by using “P3 Tips” app available through the Google Play or the Apple App Store.