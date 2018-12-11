High River RCMP Seek Wanted Man - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alberta – RCMP in High River are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a man who failed to turn himself in after being sentenced to serve intermittent custody.
Cole Stuart Mclean (30) was sentenced to a term of intermittent custody on November 30th, 2018. Mclean failed to attend the Calgary Remand Centre to begin his intermittent sentence on December 7th and, as a result, an arrest warrant has been issued for Unlawfully At Large.
In addition to the charge of Unlawfully at Large, Mclean is also wanted for two counts of failing to comply with probation. He is described as;
– White male
– 5’4″ (165cm) tall
– 146 lb (66kg)
– Brown Hair
– Brown Eyes
Mclean is known to frequent Calgary and surrounding area. High River RCMP are urging anyone with information on Cole Mclean’s whereabouts to not approach him but immediately contact your local police service or High River RCMP at 403-652-2356. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.