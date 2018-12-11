High River RCMP Seek Wanted Man - Gateway Gazette

High River, Alberta – RCMP in High River are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a man who failed to turn himself in after being sentenced to serve intermittent custody.

Cole Stuart Mclean (30) was sentenced to a term of intermittent custody on November 30th, 2018. Mclean failed to attend the Calgary Remand Centre to begin his intermittent sentence on December 7th and, as a result, an arrest warrant has been issued for Unlawfully At Large.

In addition to the charge of Unlawfully at Large, Mclean is also wanted for two counts of failing to comply with probation. He is described as;

– White male

– 5’4″ (165cm) tall

– 146 lb (66kg)

– Brown Hair

– Brown Eyes