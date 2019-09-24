 High River RCMP Seeking Public Assistance in Animal Cruelty Investigation - Gateway Gazette

High River RCMP Seeking Public Assistance in Animal Cruelty Investigation

Sep 24

High River, Alta – On September 20th 2019 High River RCMP responded to a call of a cat being shot by a BB gun near Emerson Lake. The cat suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive. Police are looking for any witnesses in regards to this occurrence.

If you have information about this occurrence, please contact the High River RCMP Detachment at (403)652-2357, or your local police.  If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at 111.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

