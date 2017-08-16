High River RCMP – Theft over $5000.00

Theft of Truck and Trailer (Recovered)

High River, Alberta – On August 12, 2017 at approximately 5 p.m., 2 unidentified males gained entry to Factory Outlet Trailers situated on Highway 2A, north of High River. The 2 men, arrived in a newer model dark grey Ford F150 pickup which was previously reported stolen from Calgary. This vehicle, which eventually fled the area, was towing a cargo trailer taken from Factory Outlet Trailers. Also taken from the same business was an older model Ford SRW pick-up, white in colour.

The Police were alerted to the theft by a passing motorist, who thought the men’s activities were suspicious. Upon arriving, the Police determined that access was gained by cutting the gate hinges at the entrance to ARP Automation Controls and then cutting through a fence between the two businesses.

Both truck and trailer, which had been stolen from the High River site, were discovered as abandoned and recovered by Calgary Police Service and returned to their owners. The dark grey Ford F150 pick-up truck was not located.

If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), please call the High River RCMP at (403) 652-2357, or if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com . You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward. The High River is seeking the public assistance on this theft or the possible identity of the men involved.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

