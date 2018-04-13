 High River RCMP - Theft From Shopper's Drug Mart - Gateway Gazette

High River RCMP – Theft From Shopper’s Drug Mart

By Contributor

Apr 13
Shoplifting and Recovery of Stolen Property
On the evening of April 9, 2018, High River RCMP responded to a theft that occurred at the Shopper’s Drug Mart.  Two males and a female entered the store and were seen to be opening boxes near the electronics aisle by one of the staff members.  The three suspects fled the scene and left in red Ford Focus, taking approximately $700 worth of electronics.  A short time later, acting on a tip from the public in regards to a suspicious vehicle, High River RCMP located the suspect vehicle and all three suspects were arrested.  The stolen goods from the Shopper’s Drug Mart were recovered, as well as additional property, believed to be stolen from an unknown location.  Charges are pending against a 37 year old male, a 39 year old male and a 42 year old female, all from Calgary.
The tips we receive from the public drive our evidence-led initiatives and assist with the deployment of resources. Reporting crime leads to tangible results and creates safer and more engaged communities.
