High River RCMP – Theft of Groceries from High River Sobeys

On Saturday, October 14, 2017 at approximately 7:45 pm, a male entered the Sobey’s in High River and loaded the cart with groceries. The male then fled out of the store with the loaded cart to a waiting vehicle, which left in an unknown direction. The vehicle, described as a tan or brown minivan or SUV with a roof rack, was being driven by a second male, whose description is unknown. The male that entered the store is described as follows:

-approximately mid to late 20’s, regular build with dirty blond hair and scruffy facial hair

-was wearing a black and grey ball cap, a black hoodie with a white emblem on the front, grey or tan work pants and black running shoes

If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), please call the High River RCMP at (403) 652-2357, or if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

