High River: Road Closure on 1 Street S.E. May 8 and 9

HIGH RIVER, AB: Crews from Eton-West Construction will be paving the road patch in the area west of High River Co-op on May 8 and 9.

The work will require a road closure on 1 Street S.E. between 12 Avenue and Monteith Drive. The Co-op can be accessed from Monteith Drive, or off of 12 Avenue using the gas bar entrance.

Please use caution, reduce speed and watch for work crews when travelling through the area.

