HIGH RIVER, AB: Crews from Shawne Excavating & Trucking Ltd. will be completing road work on 2 Avenue N.E. at 20 Street starting on Monday, July 31.

Crews will be zipping and placing gravel and then crews from the MD of Foothills will spray the road for dust abatement.

Traffic will be detoured with signage and crew members. Crews have planned to close the road until the evening of Tuesday, August 1 unless work is completed earlier.

