High River Road Closure on 5 Avenue S.W. Between Macleod Trail and 1 Street S.W.

HIGH RIVER, AB: As part of ongoing finishing work in the downtown, 5 Avenue S.W. will be closed starting on April 24 between 1 Street S.W. and Macleod Trail S.W. to allow crews to pour concrete strips along the roadway.

Work is expected to take approximately three weeks to complete, weather dependant.

Pedestrian access to businesses will be maintained along the sidewalks throughout construction.

At times, construction may also extend into the intersection of 5 Avenue S.W. and Macleod Trail S.W. at the entrance to George Lane Park. During this time, vehicles will continue to be able to access the park via the parking lot directly north of the George Lane Park entrance.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to use caution, obey construction signage, and watch for heavy equipment and trucks operating in the area. The Town thanks all businesses and residents for their patience as this vital project is completed.

Work on the downtown reconstruction program will be completed this spring. Almost two years’ worth of work was completed in 2016, leaving several key pieces to be finished in the coming weeks with the goal of completing all remaining work by the end of June.

Construction will be spread throughout the downtown, but will be on a much smaller scale, and shorter time line, than previous years.

The exact order of scheduling is still being finalized. The most up to date information can be found on the Town’s website, www.highriver.ca under the ‘Major Projects Map.’

