High River: Road Closure on 1 St. S.E. at 8 Ave. for Concrete Swale Installation July 31 - Aug 7 - Gateway Gazette

By Contributor

Aug 01

 

 

HIGH RIVER, AB: Crews from Bowmark Paving and Concrete have started work to install a concrete swale on 1 Street S.E. just north of 8 Avenue. The swale is being installed as part of the southwest underground utilities project and the work will require a closure of a small section of 1 Street S.E. from July 31 until Tuesday, August 7. 

Detours will be in place re-directing traffic to use 5 Avenue S.E. or 8 Avenue S.E. and the alley just north of 8 Avenue S.E. will remain open. 

Please obey all signage and reduce speed when travelling through the area.

 

