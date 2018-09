HIGH RIVER, AB: ATCO will be installing a new gas service at 140 6 Avenue S.W. from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 4.

The work will require a road closure on 6 Avenue S.W. from 1 Street to Macleod Trail and a closure on 2 Street S.W. from 7 Avenue to 6 Avenue, with access to local traffic only.

Please follow the posted detours, reduce speed and watch for crew members when travelling around the work area.