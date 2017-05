HIGH RIVER, AB: Town Utilities crews will be repairing a water main that will require a road closure on 4 Avenue S.E. between 2 and 3 Street on Wednesday, May 17.

The closure will begin at 8 a.m. and re-open by 5 p.m. The water main repair will affect approximately 30 homes and those residents have received hand-delivered advisories and instructions.

Please reduce speed and obey signage when travelling through the area.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google