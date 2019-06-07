 High River Rotary Canadian Flag Program - Gateway Gazette

High River Rotary Canadian Flag Program

By Contributor

Jun 06

How It Works: 

The Rotary Club will install a large flag on your front lawn prior to two long weekends: Canada Day, Labour Day

Rotary will remove it on the week following each of those weekends for a donation of $35 towards local charities and youth programs.

This Canadian flag is 6’x3′ and mounted on a 10′ flagpole.  It has a large Rotary wheel as a finial, serving to advertise Rotary.

For more information and to book your flag phone (587) 208-6991 or Email: [email protected]

(High River residents only)

