 High River: Southeast Main Replacement Phase 5B Begins June 8  - Gateway Gazette

High River: Southeast Main Replacement Phase 5B Begins June 8 

By Contributor

Jun 12

HIGH RIVER, AB: Blackie Site Works Ltd. has been contracted by the Town of High River to replace damaged underground sanitary sewer and water infrastructure as part of the Town’s ongoing underground infrastructure program. 

Starting on June 8, there will be a road closure 10 Avenue S.E. between Centre Street and 1 Street S.E., including the intersection of 1A Street S.E. and 11 Avenue S.E. between Centre Street and 1A Street S.E. 

Work crews will make sure that alley ways remain open for local traffic and garbage pick-up. Work is expected to be complete by August 1, weather dependent. 

Updated information will be shared as details are finalized. The most current information can be found online at www.highriver.ca  on the Major Projects Map.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

High River: Southeast Main Replacement Phase 5B Begins June 8 

Red Deer RCMP Investigate Escape from Remand

United Conservative MLA Prasad Panda Discusses Market Access in Manitoba

Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir Project — Participant Funding Allocated

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Alberta RCMP Reminds Road Users that #SummerSafety is a Shared Responsibility Next Post High River: Southeast Main Replacement Phase 5B Begins June 8 