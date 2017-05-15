High River Spray Park to Open on May 19

High River, AB: The High River Spray Park will be open for the 2017 season starting on Friday, May 19 for the long weekend.

The hours of the spray park will be as follows (weather permitting):

May and June:

Friday – 3 to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, May 22 (Victoria Day) – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

July and August:

Open seven days a week – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

September:

Friday – 3 to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Town is pleased to announce that there will be free admission to the Spray Park for the 2017 season. Costs will initially be covered while the Town continues to look for a sponsor.

The Spray Park is located at 1819 High Country Drive, for more information click here.

