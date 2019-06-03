High River Spray Park Opens for the Season - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB – With recent warm and sunny weather in High River, the timing couldn’t be better for the water to be turned on at the spray park. High River’s one and only free spray park opened for the season on June 1, 2019 and continue to operate through to Labour Day.

The spray park will be open from 11am until 7pm during the weekends in June and all week long in July and August. In September, as families settle into school routines, the park will go back to being only operational on weekends (weather dependent).

This season, the spray park will not be staffed. However, staff will continue to manually turn on the park water features each day. Water tests will be done every four hours when the facility is open to the public. Washrooms will be checked throughout the day.

There will be no concession on site this season, but families are welcome to bring their own snacks or picnic lunches.