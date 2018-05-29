High River Spray Park to Open on June 1 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: The High River Spray Park will be open for the season starting on Friday, June 1.

The Spray Park will be open on weekends only until July (weather permitting):

o Friday 3 -7 p.m.

o Saturday, Sunday and stat holidays 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Town is pleased to offer free admission for the 2018 season, there will also be a snack stand available for users to purchase freezies, chips, drinks, etc. Starting in July, the park will be open seven days per week until Labour Day.

Please note that, for safety reasons, the Spray Park will be closed during thunderstorms.

The Spray Park is located at 1819 High Country Drive, for more information click here.