High River: Statutory Holiday Facility Closures - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Most Town of High River facilities will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 11 and/or Monday Nov. 12 for the Remembrance Day Statutory Holiday.
Sunday, November 11
Parent Link Centre – Closed
Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex – Closed
Recycling Centre – Closed
Monday, November 12
High River Municipal Office – Closed
Family and Community Support Services – Closed
Parent Link Centre – Closed
Operations Centre – Closed
Recycling Centre – Open Regular hours 8 a.m.- 4:45 p.m.
Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex – Open Regular hours 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Essential emergency services such as the Fire Department will not be impacted.
Members of the public are invited to join the High River Legion Parade of Veterans and Remembrance Day Ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 11.