High River: Statutory Holiday Facility Closures - Gateway Gazette

High River: Statutory Holiday Facility Closures

By Contributor

Nov 08

HIGH RIVER, AB: Most Town of High River facilities will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 11 and/or Monday Nov. 12 for the Remembrance Day Statutory Holiday.  

Sunday, November 11

Parent Link Centre – Closed

Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex – Closed

Recycling Centre – Closed

Monday, November 12

High River Municipal Office – Closed

Family and Community Support Services – Closed

Parent Link Centre – Closed

Operations Centre – Closed

Recycling Centre – Open Regular hours 8 a.m.- 4:45 p.m.

Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex – Open Regular hours 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Essential emergency services such as the Fire Department will not be impacted.

Members of the public are invited to join the High River Legion Parade of Veterans and Remembrance Day Ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 11.

